23°
News

Support cancer charities in a 'classical' way this October

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 29th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky
Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky alisbalb

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIND down this October with a therapeutic afternoon of classical music at the first ever Classics for Cancer concert.

The organiser, Helen Spurgeon, said it was not only an opportunity to sit back and relax, the funds raised would go towards cancer charities Our House and the Crackin' Cancer Compassionate Fund.

"We are lending our instruments, our hours of practice to create an afternoon of culture, relaxation and therapy,” she said.

"It's a good opportunity to get up close while supporting local charities.”

She said the idea for the concert came to her while she was looking for more opportunities to play her instrument, the oboe.

"I recognise it's difficult to get people together to play in big groups,” she said.

"So I thought a chamber music concert would be nice, and to give it more meaning with the fundraising.”

Ms Spurgeon chose the two charities because she wanted to help those people with unusual cancers who need very specific help.

"People in difficult situations with complex medical conditions ... who need to stay at Lismore Base Hospital and use Our House facilities, for example,” she said.

The Crackin' Cancer Compassionate Fund supports people receiving treatment in hospital with vouchers to help ease the financial burden.

The concert will feature a string quartet, a wind sextet, solo piano, solo harp and more.

There will be 15 musicians playing music by composers such as Albinoni, Smetana and Mendelssohn.

"It's music to sooth the soul,” Ms Spurgeon said.

Classics for Cancer will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2.30pm at the Pidcock Performing Arts Centre located at St John's College Woodlawn Lismore.

Tickets cost $31 and are available from trybooking.com/LNAW or in person from:

  • Oncology North Coast, 55 Avondale Ave, Lismore Ph 66221865
  • Our House Office, Shephard Lane Lismore Ph 6620 2705
  • Art Piece Gallery, Burringbah St Mullumbimby Ph 6684 3446
  • Mullumbimby Bookshop 39 Burringbah st Mullumbimby Ph 6684 1413

Tickets are limited, but if there's any left they can be purchased at the door.

Direct enquiries to classicsforcancer@gmail.com or call 6620 2705.

Lismore Northern Star
Support cancer charities in a 'classical' way this October

Support cancer charities in a 'classical' way this October

TICKET are on sale for the first ever Classics for Cancer concert, supporting Our House and Crackin' Cancer.

Explosion in Lismore Bunnings carpark, man being treated

A man has been treated by paramedics after an incident at South Lismore.

Man had just lit a cigarette before flames engulfed vehicle.

Council swamped by influx of development applications

Development applications are stacking up at Byron Shire Council.

Extra staff have been put on to cope with the demand

PHOTOS: Firies battle North Coast bushfire

NSW Fire and Rescue crews at the scene of a bushfire at East Ballina.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews are fighting a bushfire at Ballina

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Ballina Players hold auditions for Shrek The Musical Jr

MUSICAL: Ballina Players has announced its upcoming production of Shrek Jr. to go on stage January 2017.

This Sunday and Monday

Latest deals and offers

Our funny bachelor bows out

Our funny bachelor bows out

COAST marketing executive Aaron Brady has been eliminated from The Bachelorette.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Theatre lives to thrill another day

LET US STAY: Brunswick Picture House owners Brett Haylock and Chris Chen with supporter Guy Kable want the theatre to stay open.

Local theatre may continue to operate after council discussions.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Ballina Players hold auditions for Shrek The Musical Jr

MUSICAL: Ballina Players has announced its upcoming production of Shrek Jr. to go on stage January 2017.

This Sunday and Monday

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held address. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction