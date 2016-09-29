Support cancer charities in a 'classical' way this October

WIND down this October with a therapeutic afternoon of classical music at the first ever Classics for Cancer concert.

The organiser, Helen Spurgeon, said it was not only an opportunity to sit back and relax, the funds raised would go towards cancer charities Our House and the Crackin' Cancer Compassionate Fund.

"We are lending our instruments, our hours of practice to create an afternoon of culture, relaxation and therapy,” she said.

"It's a good opportunity to get up close while supporting local charities.”

She said the idea for the concert came to her while she was looking for more opportunities to play her instrument, the oboe.

"I recognise it's difficult to get people together to play in big groups,” she said.

"So I thought a chamber music concert would be nice, and to give it more meaning with the fundraising.”

Ms Spurgeon chose the two charities because she wanted to help those people with unusual cancers who need very specific help.

"People in difficult situations with complex medical conditions ... who need to stay at Lismore Base Hospital and use Our House facilities, for example,” she said.

The Crackin' Cancer Compassionate Fund supports people receiving treatment in hospital with vouchers to help ease the financial burden.

The concert will feature a string quartet, a wind sextet, solo piano, solo harp and more.

There will be 15 musicians playing music by composers such as Albinoni, Smetana and Mendelssohn.

"It's music to sooth the soul,” Ms Spurgeon said.

Classics for Cancer will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2.30pm at the Pidcock Performing Arts Centre located at St John's College Woodlawn Lismore.

Tickets cost $31 and are available from trybooking.com/LNAW or in person from:

Oncology North Coast, 55 Avondale Ave, Lismore Ph 66221865

Our House Office, Shephard Lane Lismore Ph 6620 2705

Art Piece Gallery, Burringbah St Mullumbimby Ph 6684 3446

Mullumbimby Bookshop 39 Burringbah st Mullumbimby Ph 6684 1413

Tickets are limited, but if there's any left they can be purchased at the door.

Direct enquiries to classicsforcancer@gmail.com or call 6620 2705.