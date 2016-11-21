Sunrise cricket 'a good omen' for Schoolies

LETTING LOOSE: Byron Bay Schoolies are bucking the party hard stereotype created in previous years according to event otganisers.

THE first weekend of Schoolies in Byron Bay has instilled confidence in local police and the event organisers for a safe week of celebrations.

Inspector Greg Jago said the behaviour of school leavers was "pretty good overall" with only one Schoolies-related arrest made after a party-goer failed to leave a Byron licenced premises.

Byron Bay Schoolies Hub coordinator, Nicqui Yazdi expressed similar testaments to local police.

"Excellent behaviour" was how Ms Yazdi described school-leavers at the weekend and said young people seemed to be managing their drinking safely at the Main Beach Schoolies precinct.

Ms Yazdi said she watched a group of schoolies playing sunrise cricket at Main Beach that gave her "a really good omen" for the mood of the celebrations ahead.

Of the 10,000 schoolies estimated to party in Byron in the next two weeks, Ms Yazdi said many choose the popular tourist destination for its "special, chilled-out Byron vibe".

She said many are conscious of Byron's environmental community values by participating in activities such as rubbish clean up events along the beaches and parks.

"They're here for a Byron time not to over do it like potentially those on the Gold Coast might be," Ms Yazdi said.

Non-schoolies, also known as 'toolies', seem to be causing most of the mischief on the Gold Coast during the post-school festivities.

Queensland Police said 12 toolies were arrested on 23 charges on Friday night.

In the Byron Shire, Insp Jago hopes the good behaviour will continue throughout the two-week duration of Schoolies.

Schoolies are also encouraged to complete a survey about the event at the hub.