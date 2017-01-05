28°
News

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

Javier Encalada
| 5th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.
COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHO said summer is the slowest time of the year? Definitely not on local stages.

Here are some of the best gigs on offer this summer in the Northern Rivers:

  • Ballina: Jimeoin's Renosense Man (Wednesday, January 11)

 

Comedian Jimeoin is kicking of 2017 with an Australian tour.
Comedian Jimeoin is kicking of 2017 with an Australian tour. James Penlidis

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the hottest standup comics of this generation a true comedy master.

A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life.

At the Ballina RSL Club. 18+ show.

 

  • Brunswick Heads: British India (Wednesday, January 25)

 

British India are an Australian indie rock band, formed in Melbourne in 2004.
British India are an Australian indie rock band, formed in Melbourne in 2004. Contributed

British India's new single, I Thought We Knew Each Other, takes that moment and holds it up to the light.

Layered in a film of shimmering strings and guitars, and with an unrelenting break-beat to match, the hushed intensity of the song's verses make way for the dizzying rush of a mile high chorus.

Since the release of British India's last long-player, the inventive and original Nothing Touches Me, the Melbourne-based four-piece has been somewhat quiet, bunkered down in the studio.

Now with a whopping four Top 10 ARIA albums under their belt, seven entries into the coveted Hottest 100 countdown, and over 10 years in the business, there is no stopping this indie-rock juggernaut.

At Brunswick Hotel. For details visit British India's Facebook page.

 

  • Byron Bay: The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd (Saturday, February 4)

 

Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016.
Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016. Lyn McCarthy

Widely held as two of Australia's most outstanding live acts, The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd will hit the highways together for the first time in January and February 2017 for a series of unique concert events to be held in picturesque open-air settings.

Music fans will be treated as The Cat Empire & Xavier Rudd, along with Harts, Ocean Alley and Sahara Beck, perform under the stars on what will be, a magical summer evening.

At Red Devil Park, Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay. For details visit zaccariaconcerts.com.au.

 

  • Casino: Troy Cassar-Daley (Thursday, February 16)

Headline act Troy Cassar-Daley did not disappoint at the 2016 Urban Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 30. Photo Kyle Zenchyson / Caboolture News
Headline act Troy Cassar-Daley did not disappoint at the 2016 Urban Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 30. Photo Kyle Zenchyson / Caboolture News Kyle Zenchyson

 

With a career spanning 26 years that has produced nine studio albums with multiple Gold and Platinum sales achievements, four ARIA Awards, 32 Golden Guitars, two APRA Song of the Year Awards, nine Deadlys, four CMAA Entertainer of the Year Awards and the 2008 Country Music Association of America Country Music Global Artists Award, makes Troy Cassar-Daley one of Australia's most awarded and highly regarded singer/songwriters in country music.

Things I Carry Around, his latest release, was launched last August via Liberation Music.

In Things I Carry Around (the book), Troy writes candidly and with humour about the early days, his rise to the top of the country music scene and the people and places that have shaped his path, revealing a fierce attachment to his family and his indigenous heritage.

A hard-working, fun-loving and prodigiously talented youngster, Troy grew into the role of country music superstar with charm and humility - and along the way met the woman who stole his heart.

At Casino RSM. For details visit casinorsm.com.au.

 

  • Lismore: Lismore Laughs (March 10 and 11)

 

Tom Gleeson hosts the TV series Hard Quiz. Supplied by ABC TV.
Tom Gleeson hosts the TV series Hard Quiz. Supplied by ABC TV.

Lismore Laughs is the very first event in NORPA's busy 2017 calendar, and let's just say the year starts for NORPA with a strong laugh.

 

Australian comedian Andy Saunders.
Australian comedian Andy Saunders. Contributed

Comedy heavywheights Tom Gleeson (Hard Chat), Andy Saunders (Melbourne Comedy Festival) and Noodlenut, the latest children's show by Frank Woodley, will be performing in Lismore in a weekend of non-stop fun.

Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017.
Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017. Ben King

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.

 

  • Lismore: Martha Wainwright (March 18)
Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.
Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.

The daughter of folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, Martha's immersion in music from an early age is evident in her command of the stage and her masterful handling of a spectrum of musical styles.

The performance will showcase her fifth record, Goodnight City, which just may her best yet. The album features her own work, alongside songs written by her brother Rufus Wainwright and friends such as Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

NORPA has teamed up with gaynor Crawford and Chugg Entertainment for this unique show to come to the Northern Rivers.

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino comedy lismore music whatson

Farewell for Casino woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Farewell for Casino woman killed in Christmas Day crash

FAMILY and friends of Irene Gough, who died in a car crash on Christmas Day, are invited to farewell the 67-year-old

Inflatable fun and free pool access on Australia Day

Kyogle Council's swimming pools have some inflatable fun.

An inflatable activity centre has been purchased by Kyogle Council

Shark nets could be the key to improving tourism

Shark nets could be bringing tourists back to the North Coast.

This is the best Christmas we've had for a long time: Mayor

See the new addition to North Coast tourist attraction

The Macadamea Castle has opened a new nocturnal exhibit with new animals to come and look at including a beautiful barn owl.

The barn owl is blessed with silent flight and perfect hearing

Local Partners

Inflatable fun and free pool access on Australia Day

AN inflatable activity centre has been purchased by Kyogle Council to add to summer pool-time fun.

Farewell for Casino woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Casino Lawn Cemetery is where beloved nan Irene Gough will be buried.

FAMILY and friends of Irene Gough, are invited to farewell her

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

Ready to cook up a storm and create appetite for life

Maggie Beer is coming to the Northern Rivers to hold workshops.

Celebrated cook Maggie Beer will be visiting the Northern Rivers

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

FORMER Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay died “unexpectedly” on New Year’s Eve at just 40 years of age.

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

The incredible stuff seen and heard at Falls Byron Bay

FUN: Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show on New Year's Eve.

Boat people, shoeys and 'who's that dude on stage?'

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Iconic Northern Rivers pub up for sale

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!