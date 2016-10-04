Substation receives needed upgrade

POWER UPGRADE: Specialist technicians will be refurbishing the Kyogle Zone Substation this weekend.

SPECIALIST technicians will be refurbishing the Kyogle Zone Substation this weekend, which includes the replacement of the existing high voltage timber poles with a single concrete pole, upgrades to powerlines and replacement of aging infrastructure with new equipment and technology.

Regional Manager North Coast, Brendon Neyland, said the work is part of Essential Energy's ongoing commitment to ensuring a reliable supply of power for all customers.

"Work this weekend includes upgrades to the infrastructure and lines carrying power in and out of the zone substation with construction of a new switch building to continue over the coming months.

"The new switch building will house improved technology that will allow crews to identify faults more quickly and move power around the network, minimising the time customers are without supply during an unplanned outage such as during a storm or major fault,” Mr Neyland said.

Customers will experience a planned power outage for eight hours starting Saturday October 8 at 11pm and running until 7am Sunday October 9, weather permitting.

All affected customers have received advanced notification.

Customers can contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80