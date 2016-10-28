Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

THE Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society's annual show wraps up tomorrow so don't waste any time to get down to Lismore Central and spot some exotic works of nature's art.

This year's show has boasted an impressive 179 entries and society president Tom Maxwell said the quality was exceptional.

"There is actually some really top stuff here,” Mr Maxwell said.

The flower awarded Grand Champion this year was an Australian native, the dendrobium linguiforme, better known as a button orchid, boasting white spidery shaped flowers.

The flower is of such high quality that it looks to be in line for a national or state award.

"The judges last night were looking for a national or state award winner,” Mr Maxwell confirmed.

In fact Mr Maxwell said there had been several state and national awards given to Northern Rivers growers from Tweed to the Clarence this year.

He said the region was definitely punching above its weight.

"It's exceptional - just as many awards come through here as Sydney sometimes.”

Something else which was quite unprecedented happened this year - the six trophies for different categories on offer at the show were taken out by just two entrants.

Goonellabah growers Kathy and Tony Ubrihien won three different categories, while the remaining three trophies were won by fellow G'bah green thumb Athol Davis.

"It's never happened before,” Mr Maxwell said.

He said the orchids on show in Lismore were simply world class.

The show is on until lunch time tomorrow at the bottom of the Lismore Central escalator, opposite Keysies Quality Meats.

Lismore Central is located at 44 Carrington St but of course you can also enter on foot from Keen St.