26°
News

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

Hamish Broome
| 28th Oct 2016 4:21 PM
ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.
ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show. Jane Bansgrove

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society's annual show wraps up tomorrow so don't waste any time to get down to Lismore Central and spot some exotic works of nature's art.

This year's show has boasted an impressive 179 entries and society president Tom Maxwell said the quality was exceptional.

"There is actually some really top stuff here,” Mr Maxwell said.

The flower awarded Grand Champion this year was an Australian native, the dendrobium linguiforme, better known as a button orchid, boasting white spidery shaped flowers.

The flower is of such high quality that it looks to be in line for a national or state award.

"The judges last night were looking for a national or state award winner,” Mr Maxwell confirmed.

In fact Mr Maxwell said there had been several state and national awards given to Northern Rivers growers from Tweed to the Clarence this year.

He said the region was definitely punching above its weight.

"It's exceptional - just as many awards come through here as Sydney sometimes.”

Something else which was quite unprecedented happened this year - the six trophies for different categories on offer at the show were taken out by just two entrants.

Goonellabah growers Kathy and Tony Ubrihien won three different categories, while the remaining three trophies were won by fellow G'bah green thumb Athol Davis.

"It's never happened before,” Mr Maxwell said.

He said the orchids on show in Lismore were simply world class.

The show is on until lunch time tomorrow at the bottom of the Lismore Central escalator, opposite Keysies Quality Meats.

Lismore Central is located at 44 Carrington St but of course you can also enter on foot from Keen St.

Lismore Northern Star
Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: HE stuffed his daughter in a locked box overnight, returning the next morning with a home-made sexual torture tool.

STORM IS COMING: The entire Northern Rivers will be impacted

Stormy weather is coming this way.

Northern Rivers is in for some interesting weather today

Racist, 'hateful' vandalism angers Ballina community

Police are appealing for information about racist vandalism painted on footpaths and a fence at a Ballina address. The incident is believed to have occurred on the evening of October 24 and the morning of the 25th.

People are "angry and frustrated" by the hurtful words

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

Ten things to do this week

A photo from the 2015 Pink Halloween event, hosted by Lismore charity Jodie's Inspiration.

Halloween, shows, music, art and more

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

Northern Rivers artist Rudy Stavar working on one of his creations.

The oldest examples of this technique are more than 5700 years old

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

Mel C has revealed her seven-year-old daughter Scarlet is a big Spice Girls fan but she won't get back with the group even to please her.

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!