Studying marine science like a dux to water

2016 Lismore High School dux Nyomi Bodely, 18, has been awarded the Mayor of Lismore Scholarship, which will allow her to attend Southern Cross University to undertake a combined Bachelor of Environmental Science/Bachelor of Marine Science and Management.

A PASSION for the ocean, sparked while fishing with her dad, has seen 2016 Lismore High School dux Nyomi Bodely awarded a $5000 Mayor of Lismore Scholarship.

Part of the Southern Cross University's Rising Stars Scholarships program, the scholarships are awarded to a high school leaver, a second-year student and a mature age student, with donors including local councils, community groups, industry and individuals.

Ms Bodley, 18, who grew up on a small farm at Coraki, also received the Caltex Best All Rounder student award and other academic excellence awards which contributed to her successful scholarship application.

She said she was thrilled to be able to pursue her dream of studying at SCU where she will undertake a combined Bachelor of Environmental Science/Bachelor of Marine Science and Management in February.

During a school excursion Ms Bodley, who loved going out fishing with her dad, decided to put a marine science degree at SCU in her sights.

"I had a very strong interest in marine science and conservation, ecology and biology and when I went on an excursion to the National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, I knew this was for me,” she said.

"I was really impressed by the facilities which we will use even more in our third and fourth year - it is what really sold me the degree.”

Now Ms Bodley said the scholarship will make a real difference

"It feels so good to gain the scholarship throughout this year to help with start-up costs and textbooks,” she said.

"I'm going to put some towards a laptop as I don't have one at the moment.

"The scholarship has definitely given me even more motivation and confidence heading into this year.”

Ms Bodley said she was also looking forward to volunteering with the university in marine science and research during her study.

"This degree will provide me with the both research skills and practical knowledge on land and in water and help me reach my career aspirations in marine science and biology,” she said.

"I want to thank my teachers including Justine Jacobs who studied marine science who inspired me, and all my teachers and the support I had at Lismore High School, for all the opportunities they provided to help me get to this stage.”