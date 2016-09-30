Strong wind warning for North Coast

It's forecast to be very windy on the North Coast.

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for the Byron Coast today by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents are warned that winds (west to northwesterly) are expected to reach 25 to 40 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued by 4pm today.

Currently a complex low pressure system is centred over central Victoria, while an associated cold front is moving through northeast NSW.

This low is expected to move southeast, to be positioned in eastern Bass Strait by this evening.

A weak high pressure ridge will build across the state on Saturday as the low moves further away, before the next cold front is expected to cross the state during Sunday and Monday.

Weekend forecast:

Saturday is set to be sunny with winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning westerly during the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 10 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny with light winds.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 10 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.