AN OIL spill of up to 500m long has partially blocked an Evans Head street.

Richmond Valley Council is working with local Fire and Rescue crews to clean up the spill, which occurred at 8.12am this morning on Heath St.

A fire and Rescue spokesperson said the area has been blocked off with council workers are transporting three tonnes of sand to the area.

The spokesman said Fire and Rescue and council workers will be working in the area for the next hour.