37°
News

Alleged drug lab dismantled: Police block street

Marc Stapelberg
| 31st Dec 2016 4:28 PM Updated: 5:50 PM
The chemical operations unit from Sydney examine the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory.
The chemical operations unit from Sydney examine the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

THREE police vehicles and a fire truck blocked off MacKenzie Court in Tenterfield today as the NSW Police force's chemical operations unit arrived from Sydney to dismantle an alleged drug laboratory.

It was one of the hottest days of the year and the street was quiet as the police unit moved around the house in protective yellow suits and face masks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The area had been shut down awaiting for the arrival of the unit.

Police allege the house was a clandestine drug laboratory and, as two members of the unit were inside, a third man prepared a table outside.

After some time they opened the garage door where items in the garage were photographed and taken out to the back area of the house.

An apparatus in the centre of the garage had a brown liquid in it and an attachment that ran perpendicular to it.

The apparatus was dismantled and also taken out the back.

The operation comes after a man and a woman were arrested after being pulled over at Mummulgum and subsequent simultaneous search warrants were executed on the state's Northern Rivers yesterday.

Strike Force Thermal was established by officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command to investigate the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Casino area.

Police allege to have located firearms, cash, drug equipment and chemicals believed to be used in the manufacture of drugs.

Richmond Local Area Command crime manager Cameron Lindsay told a media conference in Lismore the raids disrupted what was a large-scale commercial operation to manufacture and distribute ice, particularly in the Casino area.

The first raid took place at an "active clandestine lab" in suburban Tenterfield.

"One of the charges we laid last night was conspire to manufacture a large commercial amount of methyl amphetamine," Det Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"This is a clandestine laboratory setup to produce large amounts of ice, which we know is a destructive and evil drug in our community.

"We believe these arrests will have a significant impact on the availability of ice in this area."

Police believe the group of people allegedly behind the operation had been at it for a significant amount of time.

During the seven raids police also seized chemicals and equipment allegedly used in the manufacture of methyl amphetamine, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drugs editors picks ice nsw police

Alleged drug lab dismantled: Police block street

Alleged drug lab dismantled: Police block street

PHOTOS: Police officers from the chemical operations unit in Sydney arrived in the region today, wearing protective yellow suits and face masks.

WATCH OUT: Deadly jellyfish could head to our beaches

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed

Expert: Creatures more deadly than sharks could head to North Coast

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

Local Partners

Triple murder near Ballina shocks community

IT WAS the worst of news for the residents of the tiny area known as German's Creek.

Holiday traffic: Avoid these locations if you can

A common sight on holiday roads along the east coast.

Traffic updates to take you into the long weekend

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

Dawning of a new year not to be missed

A beautiful way to greet the first sun of the year.

Imagine watching the first rays of the sun for 2017

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

ZSA Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends on Friday.

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Drake and J Lo on Instagram

Not everyone is convinced that J Lo and Drake are a couple

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!