Story of 1980s song written for the late Sandy Ghandi

BAND: Promo shot of Australian band Little Heroes during a promotional tour in 1983 with Roger Hart at the centre.

FRONTMAN of 1980s Australian rock band Little Heroes, Roger Hart, has opened up about his 1982 hit song One Perfect Day, and the fact it was written about Byron Shire comedian Sandy Ghandi, who passed away recently.

Now an artist working in Melbourne under his family name Roger Wells, the musician talks about Sandra Aranha (Sandy Ghandy's birth name) with tenderness in his voice.

He wants to set the record straight but also give tribute to the woman who was a friend and lover to him.

"The song is about Sandra," he said.

"At the time I had two friends in England, and I was sitting in my lounge room here in Australia watching the election of Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

"I was sitting there writing this song and I thought about how Sandra and this other friend, Carrie Hall, were going, in the UK.

"In 2000 Sandra and I were living in Byron Bay and she asked me if I wrote it about her, and I said it was half and half, and she replied 'ah well, it's my song'.

"I said 'OK It's your song, and that was that" (laughs).

Mr Hart said him and Sandra Aranha had a passionate romance that manifested three times since meeting back in the 1980s.

"I first met Sandra when she was a 17 year-old in Melbourne, riding a motorbike. She used to turn out at my house and sort of moved in and claimed me in and all my friends and moved into our little community."

According to the musician., and contrary to what Sandra Aranha's friends seem to believe, she was not sent to the UK to separate her from Roger Hart.

"No, as far as I know that is not the case," he said.

"We drifted apart and she started going out with Vivian, who managed Hunters and Collectors and she moved to the UK with him.

"Then we got back in contact in 2000 and we fell in love again, when I moved to Byron Bay for six months."

"We had a brief getting-together after that.

"I always loved her and she always loved me, it was one of those impossible relationships," he said.

Roger Wells will not be able to attend Sandy Ghandi's send off this weekend.

"I am heartbroken that I am not able to be there," he said.

The celebration of Sandy's life is set to feature Bollywood music, colourful outfits and plenty of friendly faces as a reflection of her life.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in a colourful attire, bring a plate of food to share and something to drink.

The send off will be held at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, on Sunday, February 12, from 3pm.

The celebration is open to everyone.

Sandy Ghandi's last project, a short film called Spice Sisters, will screen showcasing her comic and acting skills.