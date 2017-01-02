STORMS: 51mm in half an hour at Lismore

Some parts of Lismore have seen flash flooding after a storm this afternoon.

UPDATE, 6.30pm: Drivers are being warned to take care in low-lying parts of the Northern Rivers, with flash flooding affecting some areas.

Essential Energy has also reported some power outages and crews are out investigating.

Crews from Lismore City Council are also inspecting the streets, and Lismore City SES has warned people to be "extremely careful around any drains or gutters".

"After such a long dry spell some of the gutters/drains are getting blocked or have a partial blockage and they are overflowing," the SES posted on Facebook.

"If that blockage clears the water can drain extremely quickly and be quite dangerous. Best practice - stay away from gutters and drains."

ORIGINAL STORY: HEAVY rain is drenching towns across the Northern Rivers as severe storms roll through across the region.

Locals have taken to social media to share their vision of the rain coming down from Bexhill to Lismore.

Many are welcoming the long awaited rainfall after sizzling temperatures roasted the area in recent days.

Lismore SES are warning people to drive safely around the city with reports of flooding around the Lismore Shopping Square complex.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Heavy rainfall has been recorded at a number of locations with this afternoon's thunderstorm activity.

In the last half an hour, the Bureau of Meteorology reported significant rainfall in the following towns:

Lismore: 51mm

Coaldale: 43mm

Nimbin: 34mm

Bentley: 34mm

Sandy Hill: 30mm

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.