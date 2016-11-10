31°
Storm warning for large hail and damaging winds

Hamish Broome
| 10th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
Photo from North Coast Storm Chasers.
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an urgent storm warning for the Northern Rivers at 3.19pm this afternoon.

At present the Kyogle and Nimbin area, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads, and the Tweed Shire are likely to be affected.

The Bureau has warned the storm could deliver large hailstones and damaging winds.

There are already reports of hail hitting the Uki area, via the the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page.

The BOM's rain radar is also showing heavy rain at Kyogle.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.20pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Lismore Northern Star
HAIL and heavy rain has already been recorded in some areas.

