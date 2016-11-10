Storm warning for large hail and damaging winds

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an urgent storm warning for the Northern Rivers at 3.19pm this afternoon.

At present the Kyogle and Nimbin area, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads, and the Tweed Shire are likely to be affected.

The Bureau has warned the storm could deliver large hailstones and damaging winds.

There are already reports of hail hitting the Uki area, via the the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page.

The BOM's rain radar is also showing heavy rain at Kyogle.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.20pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: