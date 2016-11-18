Stop the crap: Hope for toilet relief at North Caost waterfall

FALLS DISGRACE: David Bester, from Tintenbar, wants amenities to be built at Killen Falls.

RESIDENTS who live near the popular Killen Falls are busting to get some relief from a problem which has been dumped on them for far too long.

As the waterhole near Tintenbar becomes more and more popular, the problem of visitors defecating at the site increases.

There are no toilet facilities, and the parking available now isn't coping with the demand - even though the site is promoted on Ballina Shire Council's Discover Ballina website.

And locals like David Bester say there has been a marked increase in visitors due to the shark issues on the North Coast.

He has long been calling for a toilet at the site.

A Brisbane man recently complained about the lack of toilet facilities on Facebook.

"Love the falls, beautiful spot, but the no public toilet (sic) is a bloody joke,” Roger Clark wrote as a review for Killen Falls.

Cr Keith Williams will at the next Ballina Shire Council meeting ask for $3600 to be spent on a port-a-loo to be placed at the site for three months over the summer period.

"My concern is there is still nothing in place to provide the basic toilet facilities that are needed,” he said.

"That shouldn't be allowed to happen.

"We have to do something to address the situation.

"Council has installed a viewing platform (at the falls), upgraded the track to the falls.

"We do these things so now there's going to be more people visit.

"The more we promote the falls - and I think we should - the more we have to provide facilities.”

This is the second time a call for facilities at Killen Falls has come to council, and council agreed to draw up a plan of management for the site, which is still being worked on.