Stolen chicks are too young to be away from their mother

THE theft of peacock chicks and fish from Kadina High School has prompted police to appeal to the public for assistance.

The animals were stolen from the agricultural shed at the school overnight.

Some time between 4pm Monday and 6.30am this morning someone has gained entry to the shed, ransacking it before stealing two peacocks from the cages.

Fish that were stolen overnight from Kadina High School. Contributed

They also emptied the water from the tank and stole 20 large bass fish.

Police have noted there was also graffiti at the school the day before the incident.

School staff and students are particularly concerned about the stolen chicks as they are too young to be away from their mother. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lismore Police on 0266260599 or Crime Stoppers on 180033000.