Stolen baby peacocks found

TWO baby peacocks have been recovered by police days after the birds were stolen from Kadina High School.

The birds and 20 fish were stolen from the school during a break and enter at the school between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook page.

After persuing several lines of inquiry, a local juvenile was spoken to by police that eventually led officers to locate the two peacocks.

The peacocks were healthy and in good condition.

Investigation into this matter is continuing.

If you have information about the location of the fish or who may have been involved, please make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.