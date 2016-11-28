Step away from the tinsel... it's still too early for Christmas

Just a friendly reminder - it's still November.

WE'RE all used to shopping centres sneaking out the tinsel as early as September or October.

You can pick up a Christmas cake months before the big man in the red suit scurries down your chimney, and the carols are already on repeat over the in-store radios.

Yes, Christmas comes (very) early when there's money to be made.

That's fine. That's consumerism and we've come to expect it.

But I've noticed something lately - the creep on Christmas is invading our own neighbourhoods.

It seems we can't resist all the shiny things.

For weeks now my friends have been posting pictures on Facebook of their carefully decorated Christmas trees.

"They just couldn't wait any longer!" one friend squealed as she put up a photo of her little ones hanging baubles around knee-height, while the top of the tree remained bare.

The neighbours put their lights up on the weekend.

And they weren't alone - driving around the Northern Rivers over the past week, there are already lots of brightly decorated homes, complete with nativity scenes, prancing reindeer and Santa cut-outs.

I hate to be the Christmas Grinch... but it's still November!

What happened to the socially accepted custom that you waited until December 1 to start getting into the swing of the festive season?

Do we really need to subject ourselves to months and months of Christmas cheer?