Stella the dog rescued from steep rock ledge

Police Rescue and Ballina SES help Stella the dog from a rock ledge.

STELLA the dog would be barking her appreciation to rescue services this week after a risky rescue on the weekend.

About 9.30am on Saturday, September 17 Stella the dog was going for a walk along the Pat Morton Look out at Lennox Head with her owner.

At a point in time Stella got a little over excited and took a wrong turn resulting in her falling down the head land on to a rock ledge about 10 - 15 metres down.

Stella's owner contacted 000 and as a result the Ballina SES and the Police Rescue Squad (vertical rescue accredited ) from Lismore were activated.

Stella the dog is rescued after falling down a cliff face. Contributed

A short time later Senior Constable Stirling went down the cliff and with a dog harness kindly provided by a member of the public Stella was lifted and hauled back up the cliff to a very happy owner.