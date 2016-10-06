Stealing from charity stores a low blow

Local police are fed up with repeat offenders stealing donated items from outside Lismore Lifeline stores.

AN ongoing issue with theft from charity shop donation bins has got Richmond Local Area Command police shaking their heads.

Senior Constable David Henderson said there had been an issue with people stealing donated items from the Lismore Lifeline stores.

"Lifeline are losing about $1,000 a worth of stock a week through theft," he said.

"These items were supposed to be sold to help fund suicide prevention services, so the loss is deeply felt.

"In the past few weeks three repeat offenders have been detected stealing property from Lifeline.

"These people, despite being given warnings not to steal, have continued to steal from Lifeline.

"All have been charged by Lismore police with stealing.

"If you see property outside Lifeline stores remember that it is not there to be taken.

"The stores are covered by CCTV and all thefts are reported to police.

"If you are hard-up and need help please call Lifeline on 13 11 14."