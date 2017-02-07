32°
Stars of Lismore put on dancing shoes to help combat cancer

7th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Leah White representing The Northern Star, pictured on stage with flamenco dance partner and instructor Serena Joy, won the Judges Choices Award at the Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer in 2015.Photo supplied by Paul Tuthill Photography.
Leah White representing The Northern Star, pictured on stage with flamenco dance partner and instructor Serena Joy, won the Judges Choices Award at the Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer in 2015.Photo supplied by Paul Tuthill Photography.

THE Cancer Council's Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer is back for another fabulous night of entertainment and the 2017 line-up of brave local personalities has now been finalised.

The local 'stars' will perform a dance routine at a Cancer Council gala charity event on Saturday June 3 at the Lismore Workers Club.

Dance styles include rock and roll, salsa, flamenco, swing, tap, ballet, jazz, modern, pole, belly dancing, ballroom and hip hop.

Based on the idea of a popular television dancing show, Stars of Lismore will see 11 high profile Lismore business people teaming up with local dance teachers to learn a choreographed dance routine - including The Northern Star's very own Marnie Johnston.

"My main goal here is basically to just not fall on my face in front the whole town. I'll be cheering if I manage to escape that fate," Marnie said.

"Being part of the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer was an opportunity I couldn't pass up (No matter how much my self-consciousness pleaded with me to do so)."

The Northern Star&#39;s Digital Producer, Marnie Johnston, is taking part in the 2017 Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer.
The Northern Star's Digital Producer, Marnie Johnston, is taking part in the 2017 Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer.

Abby Wallace, Cancer Council Northern Rivers Community Relations Coordinator, said it was "exciting" to unveil the next line-up of Stars for the 2017 event.

"The first event in 2015 was so well received by the community and the new team of stars have all been very gracious in accepting the challenge to learn to dance for a great cause," Ms Wallace said

The stars and teachers will kick off rehearsals next week and then it will be a gruelling 16 weeks of lessons to get the local stars in tip top shape for their June performance.

Three prizes will be awarded on the night; Judge's Choice, People's Choice voted by the audience and a Highest Fundraiser award.

There will also be delicious food, a raffle, live entertainment, an auction and much more!

At the inaugural Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer is 2015, The Northern Star's representative Leah White came out with the title of Judge's Choice, so Marnie is on a mission to contine the Star's reign.

As part the entrants involvement in the event, they have pledged to raise funds for the Cancer Council, with the event as much about raising funds for cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the community.

Funds raised will continue to provide local patients with access to pro bono legal and financial assistance schemes and to the new Lismore Transport to Treatment service which will help local people get to and from their appointments.

The complete line up of 2017 stars:

  • Isaac Smith, mayor of Lismore City Council
  • Dr Adam Boyce, oncologist from Oncology North Coast
  • Neil Marks, Lismore City Councillor and radio presenter at ZZZfm/2LM
  • John Allan, nurse unit manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital
  • Marnie Johnston, digital producer at The Northern Star
  • Katrina Beohm, real estate agent from Katrina Beohm Real Estate
  • Annette Reen, teacher at St John's College Woodlawn
  • Vaness Knibbs, radiation therapist at Northern NSW Cancer Institute Lismore
  • Shane Hulbert, senior fire fighter at the Lismore branch of Fire and Rescue NSW
  • Lauren Wild, transactional banking specialist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  • Nathan White, owner/manager at the Bank of Queensland

Partnered with dance teachers:

  • Angela Bontea from Sharp Dance
  • Rhiannan Beardow from Karen Ireland Dance Centre
  • Robert Weis from Summerland Rockers Inc.
  • Megan Phillips from Megan Phillips Dance Academy
  • Serena Joy from Arte Gitana Flamenco
  • Demee Cramp from JCDance
  • Jacquie Connolly from Sendero Latino
  • Glen Curtis from Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore
  • Roisin Francis from Jump Shake Dance
  • Danielle Sansom & Sasha Fox from The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company
  • Cherie Small from Roxie Rose Burlesque

You can follow all the action and donate to your favourite local star via the website https://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 and follow all the action on Facebook www.facebook.com/StarsofLismoredanceforcancer

Each star has a goal to raise $3,000 for Cancer Council and we are encouraging the community to support them for taking on such a great challenge for charity!

Support The Northern Star's Marnie Johnston here: https://starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/marnie-johnston

Tickets for the event will go on sale in the coming months.

For further information about the event contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308.

