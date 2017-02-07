Stars of Lismore put on dancing shoes to help combat cancer

Leah White representing The Northern Star, pictured on stage with flamenco dance partner and instructor Serena Joy, won the Judges Choices Award at the Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer in 2015.Photo supplied by Paul Tuthill Photography.

THE Cancer Council's Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer is back for another fabulous night of entertainment and the 2017 line-up of brave local personalities has now been finalised.

The local 'stars' will perform a dance routine at a Cancer Council gala charity event on Saturday June 3 at the Lismore Workers Club.

Dance styles include rock and roll, salsa, flamenco, swing, tap, ballet, jazz, modern, pole, belly dancing, ballroom and hip hop.

Based on the idea of a popular television dancing show, Stars of Lismore will see 11 high profile Lismore business people teaming up with local dance teachers to learn a choreographed dance routine - including The Northern Star's very own Marnie Johnston.

"My main goal here is basically to just not fall on my face in front the whole town. I'll be cheering if I manage to escape that fate," Marnie said.

"Being part of the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer was an opportunity I couldn't pass up (No matter how much my self-consciousness pleaded with me to do so)."

The Northern Star's Digital Producer, Marnie Johnston, is taking part in the 2017 Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer. Javier Encalada

Abby Wallace, Cancer Council Northern Rivers Community Relations Coordinator, said it was "exciting" to unveil the next line-up of Stars for the 2017 event.

"The first event in 2015 was so well received by the community and the new team of stars have all been very gracious in accepting the challenge to learn to dance for a great cause," Ms Wallace said

The stars and teachers will kick off rehearsals next week and then it will be a gruelling 16 weeks of lessons to get the local stars in tip top shape for their June performance.

Three prizes will be awarded on the night; Judge's Choice, People's Choice voted by the audience and a Highest Fundraiser award.

There will also be delicious food, a raffle, live entertainment, an auction and much more!

At the inaugural Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer is 2015, The Northern Star's representative Leah White came out with the title of Judge's Choice, so Marnie is on a mission to contine the Star's reign.

As part the entrants involvement in the event, they have pledged to raise funds for the Cancer Council, with the event as much about raising funds for cancer research, services and prevention programs as it is about raising awareness of cancer in the community.

Funds raised will continue to provide local patients with access to pro bono legal and financial assistance schemes and to the new Lismore Transport to Treatment service which will help local people get to and from their appointments.

The complete line up of 2017 stars:

Isaac Smith, mayor of Lismore City Council

Dr Adam Boyce, oncologist from Oncology North Coast

Neil Marks, Lismore City Councillor and radio presenter at ZZZfm/2LM

John Allan, nurse unit manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital

Marnie Johnston, digital producer at The Northern Star

Katrina Beohm, real estate agent from Katrina Beohm Real Estate

Annette Reen, teacher at St John's College Woodlawn

Vaness Knibbs, radiation therapist at Northern NSW Cancer Institute Lismore

Shane Hulbert, senior fire fighter at the Lismore branch of Fire and Rescue NSW

Lauren Wild, transactional banking specialist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Nathan White, owner/manager at the Bank of Queensland

Partnered with dance teachers:

Angela Bontea from Sharp Dance

Rhiannan Beardow from Karen Ireland Dance Centre

Robert Weis from Summerland Rockers Inc.

Megan Phillips from Megan Phillips Dance Academy

Serena Joy from Arte Gitana Flamenco

Demee Cramp from JCDance

Jacquie Connolly from Sendero Latino

Glen Curtis from Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore

Roisin Francis from Jump Shake Dance

Danielle Sansom & Sasha Fox from The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company

Cherie Small from Roxie Rose Burlesque

You can follow all the action and donate to your favourite local star via the website https://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 and follow all the action on Facebook www.facebook.com/StarsofLismoredanceforcancer

Each star has a goal to raise $3,000 for Cancer Council and we are encouraging the community to support them for taking on such a great challenge for charity!

Support The Northern Star's Marnie Johnston here: https://starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/marnie-johnston

Tickets for the event will go on sale in the coming months.

For further information about the event contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308.