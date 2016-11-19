Star shines in latest readership figures

MORE people are turning to The Northern Star for their local news fix, with the latest data showing an 18% lift in readership for the newspaper and website.

The Star reaches 122,000 people per week.

The growth is mainly on the back of online readership growth, but even in print the story is good, with figures from EMMA (Enhanced Media Metrics Australia) showing the average Monday to Friday readership in print was steady at 40,000 to September. That result ranks us as the equal seventh best newspaper in the country in terms of print readership.

"That's a great result in a year in which The Northern Star celebrated its 140th birthday," Editor David Kirkpatrick said.

The Northern Star's stable readership was also confirmed by the latest ABC circulation figures for the year to the end of September. Among regional daily newspapers across the country, The Star ranked ninth best at holding its print sales up, and we sell an average of 8,347 copies per day (Mon to Sat).

Australian Regional Media, the owner of this title and 11 other dailies across Queensland and northern NSW, now reaches 2.2 million people every month.