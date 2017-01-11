Staff step in to stop glassing between patrons at Ballina hotel

Glassing at a Ballina hotel saw a man in hospital.

A FIGHT between two patrons at a well-known Ballina venue landed a 48-year-old in hospital after he was glassed in the head by a 22-year-old man.

Police said about 9.50pm Wednesday an argument broke out between the two men.

The 22-year-old man allegedly glassed the older man before continuing to punch and kick him, police said.

Staff intervened to diffuse the scuffle before paramedics arrived and transported the 48-year-old man to Ballina District Hospital.

The 22-year-old man handed himself into officers at Ballina police station where he was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless wounding.

He was released on conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on January 19.