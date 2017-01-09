31°
News

SSHHH: "Don't tell mum I flew a plane”

Susanna Freymark
| 9th Jan 2017 6:08 AM
Kianni Hughes, 13, of Tweed Heads on her first flight with pilot Rodney Ginn.
Kianni Hughes, 13, of Tweed Heads on her first flight with pilot Rodney Ginn. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIANNI HUGHES' mum doesn't know her daughter flew a plane at the Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was thrilled with her ride on the 1992 YAK 52 and was fearless when pilot Rodney Ginn did a loop-the-loop.

Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head.
Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Her father Glen Hughes is an airport safety officer and he paid $250 for Kianni's flight, plus an extra $70 for footage from the Go Pro camera attached to her dashboard.

"Her mum would have a pink fit if she knew,” Mr Hughes said.

Woodburn&#39;s Max Ticknor, 8, checking out the inside of a plane at the Living Museum at the Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head.
Woodburn's Max Ticknor, 8, checking out the inside of a plane at the Living Museum at the Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

It was a spur of the moment decision for Kianni.

"The flight was better than I expected,” a cool and calm Kianni said after her 10-minute acrobatic flight.

"It is way better than a roller coaster.”

Pilot Ginn said she was smiling the whole time he did a wing over, the big climb and a Derry turn.

"My mum won't believe me,” Kianni, from Tweed Heads, said.

Bailey Skinner, 6, from Tweed Heads with his toy plane.
Bailey Skinner, 6, from Tweed Heads with his toy plane. Susanna Freymark

The Great Eastern Fly-in is a community event that has been running since 1992.

Drones were the new "thing” this year and TAFE ran demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head.
Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Co-ordinator Gai Taylor said people liked that the event was inclusive.

"We run the event to promote the heritage of the site,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star
17-year-old filmed while showering at caravan park

17-year-old filmed while showering at caravan park

POLICE are appealing for information following reports a teenager was indecently filmed.

Worst year on record for diseases: Labor

Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News

2016 continues with it's bad reputation

POW last seen drifting on raft after Japanese ship sunk

CRAMPED CONDITIONS: MS Sibajak, 1928-1959

Nimbin soldier became a prisoner of war

Drunk man rescued from Northern Rivers creek

Balina Jet Boat Rescue aids drunken man.

Ballina Jet Boat Rescue and police called to the area about 4.30am

Local Partners

POW last seen drifting on raft after Japanese ship sunk

NIMBIN soldier became a prisoner of war, then was aboard a doomed ship to Japan.

Clubs partner up for women's festival

Local clubs have partnered to run the Women's Network.

The expo will be held at the Lismore Workers Club

Eat, drink your way to a slimmer, healthier, happier you

Locally-made products that can help improve your gut health include (clockwise from top left) bone broth, kefir, kombucha, tempeh and sauerkraut. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Home-grown goodies for weight loss, better skin and mental health

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Dragonfruit are a perfect summer fruit - they taste delicious chilled with a squeeze of lime juice. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Check out the latest offerings from our region's producers

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from.

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

Rocky-born Shane Thomas heads to Hollywood with make-up and hairstyling team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Serial killers top my reading list

Ann Rickard

I love a thriller, especially if it features a nasty serial killer.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Pop singer Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his classic Candle in the Wind during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales at London's Westminster Abbey, on September 6, 1997. Millions of people lined the streets of London to watch the funeral procession of the Princess who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

What were the big hits of 1997?

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Fairy stories and quantum physics collide to produce absorbing art

Artwork by about local Uki artist, Susan Kinneally.

Becoming artwork on show

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

auction guide: $1,050,000 to $1,150,000 unless sold prior

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Guide:...

Date of Auction: Saturday 21st January at 10am. This property will be sold Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $850,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!