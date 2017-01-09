SSHHH: "Don't tell mum I flew a plane”

Kianni Hughes, 13, of Tweed Heads on her first flight with pilot Rodney Ginn.

KIANNI HUGHES' mum doesn't know her daughter flew a plane at the Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was thrilled with her ride on the 1992 YAK 52 and was fearless when pilot Rodney Ginn did a loop-the-loop.

Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Her father Glen Hughes is an airport safety officer and he paid $250 for Kianni's flight, plus an extra $70 for footage from the Go Pro camera attached to her dashboard.

"Her mum would have a pink fit if she knew,” Mr Hughes said.

Woodburn's Max Ticknor, 8, checking out the inside of a plane at the Living Museum at the Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

It was a spur of the moment decision for Kianni.

"The flight was better than I expected,” a cool and calm Kianni said after her 10-minute acrobatic flight.

"It is way better than a roller coaster.”

Pilot Ginn said she was smiling the whole time he did a wing over, the big climb and a Derry turn.

"My mum won't believe me,” Kianni, from Tweed Heads, said.

Bailey Skinner, 6, from Tweed Heads with his toy plane. Susanna Freymark

The Great Eastern Fly-in is a community event that has been running since 1992.

Drones were the new "thing” this year and TAFE ran demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Great Eastern Fly-in at Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

Co-ordinator Gai Taylor said people liked that the event was inclusive.

"We run the event to promote the heritage of the site,” she said.