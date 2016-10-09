Sprung!! The dinner, the performance, the forum

Dancers Elizabeth Venn and Tess Eckert are part of Encounters, the upcoming performance by SPRUNG!! Integrated Dance Theatre Inc.

NOT only will locals have the chance to see the latest production by Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre, but also enjoy a buffet dinner and be part of a forum discussion.

Sprung!!'s latest, beautiful dance theatre work Encounters explores the journey of individuation and the quest for identity and belonging with 12 dancers with and without disability.

The project was in development for two years under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Hennessy, who danced with Sydney Dance Company for nine years.

The work incorporates film backdrops by Fernleigh filmmaker John Rado, and original compositions by Northern Rivers musical legend Fred Cole.

Prior to the performance, audience members have the opportunity to dine on a buffet meal served up by Faith Newham of Whian Whian Bakery Restaurant fame while browsing the pop up ceramics exhibition to live music.

Following the performance, join Lynne Seears, ex-Deupty Director of QAGOMA, now Arts program manager for Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, Tim WInton-Brown, journalist and person living with spinal injury, Hilton Koppe, GP and creative writing facilitator, and Sally Davis, actor, clown, and integrated theatre tutor, as they discuss the interface between Disability, Arts and Health.

Hosted by Robyn Brady, paediatrician and Sprung!! President

For more information head to https://sprung.me/

Sprung!!'s Encounter: The dinner, the performance, the forum

Saturday October 15 6-9 pm at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head Community Centre.