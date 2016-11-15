Spot the pink tradie: Dressing up for Jodie's Inspiration

Michelle from Reece Plumbing, Jodie's Inspiration committee member Sally Sullivan, Peter from Sidney & HackingPlumbing and John from Paint & Trade, holding the newly created Jodie's Inspiration Collection Tins that will be used today.

DON'T be surprised to find a tradie donning pink today as about 100 businesses show their support for Lismore cancer charity, Jodie's Inspiration, which was founded by the late Jodie McRae.

The inaugural Pink Tradie Tuesday will see local tradesmen and women participate in fundraising activities for Lismore's oncology units, while promoting the importance of early cancer detection and treatment.

Charity chairman, Jesse Smith, said the day will be a picture of solidarity with all those who been touched by cancer in some way.

"I am sure most - if not all - of the tradies who will don their pink personally know someone who has battled cancer," he said.

"They know the impact this disease has on families, relationships, work environments and communities, so it will be a wonderful sign of solidarity with all those who have battled, and are still battling, to see our local tradities support our cause."

Pink Tradie Tuesday started this morning with a barbecue at Laser Plumbing Supplies in South Lismore, and will continue at 10.30am with a morning tea at Wants Transport on Krause Ave.

Wants Transport is opposite Bunnings in South Lismore.

Cupcakes and lamingtons have been donated by Southside Bakery for the morning tea.

Mr Smith wished to thank those taking part, as well as the Jodie's Inspiration commitee for making it happen.

"I thank Sally Sullivan, one of our committee members, for all that she has done to bring this event to life," he said.

"I thank each of the local businesses and sole traders who will generously support Pink Tradie Tuesday.

"As a local charity we would not exist without the ongoing encouragement of locals, all of whom [we hope] will benefit from the equipment we purchase for our local hospitals if the need arises."

Shaws Takeaway in Habib Drive will also be donating $1 from every bacon and egg burger sold today to Jodie's Inspiration. Their bacon and egg burger will be sold for $5.