Splendour 2017 dates confirmed

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

IT's time to book your winter holidays, with the confirmation of the dates for Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The music festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23, at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung.

Organisers also confirmed on-site camping will be available from Wednesday, July 19.

Line up announcements are expected to star somewhere in April.

For updates and general info, organisers have encouraged music lovers and locals to sign up for their newsletter from the Splendour website.