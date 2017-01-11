37°
Speed limit changes while bypass upgrade continues

11th Jan 2017 6:27 AM
ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Motorists need to be advised of changes to speed limits.
ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Motorists need to be advised of changes to speed limits.

CHANGED traffic conditions are in place as of last Monday on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, the Roads and Maritime Services have advised.

Changes at Pimlico

On the Pacific Highway at Pimlico, between River Drive and Coolgardie Road, work is being carried out to install temporary koala fencing and mobile surveying equipment.

The speed limit in this area will be reduced during working hours from 6.30am to 5.30pm this week for the safety of workers and road users.

Changes south of Yamba

Day work will also be carried out this week from 6am to 6pm for line marking on the highway between Farlow Flats and south of the Yamba turn off.

The speed limit will be reduced to between 40km/h and 60km/h while this work is being carried out.

Changes at Tyndale

Work is continuing at Tyndale for the site access gate at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Tucabia-Tyndale Road, about 500m south of Coldstream Road.

Between 7am and 6pm there will be the need to stop traffic in both directions for up to five minutes at a time to allow project vehicles to enter and exit the site safely.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for their journeys.

There will be other temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe. This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to project sites are required. Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Reduced speed limits are required due to changes to line marking, concrete road barriers in place and other changed traffic conditions which road users may be unfamiliar with.

Motorists should keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs at all times.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star
