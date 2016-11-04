Special gardening secrets from Dirtgirl and Scrapboy

GETTING GRUBBY: Dirtgirl and Scrapboy visit Bangalow Public School as part of The Northern Star's competition where schools around the area were judged on their gardens.

IT WAS a beautiful day in Bangalow as Dirtgirl jumped into our world for a special one-off visit to Bangalow Public School.

IT WAS a beautiful day in Bangalow as Dirtgirl jumped into our world for a special one-off visit to Bangalow Public School.

It was the students' reward for winning The Northern Star's Free Seeds promotion.

Dirtgirl was not alone, with her loyal companion, Scrapboy, by her side.

The pair couldn't wait to meet the green thumbs responsible for creating an amazing array of gardens at the school and everyone was chomping at the bit to get grubby.

"We have a pretty exciting compost bucket,” Scrapboy said.

"One of our favourite things is to compost.”

"Compost rocks,” added Dirtgirl.

"We also have some very special worm facts.

"They have done so much amazing work here and I had to see first-hand what had been achieved.

"Really we are here to get grubby.”

Dirtgirl and Scrapboy shared their gardening secrets with a full auditorium and then it was out into the garden for some practical work.

The students from three different classes watched attentively as Dirtgirl and Scrapboy not only showed them how to properly plant young plants, but also how to look like a worm on the grass.

Dirtgirlworld reaches six million people every week on Facebook, has spread to 128 countries around the world, and the ABC children's television program is aired in a number of different languages.