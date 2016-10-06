27°
Son of former RVC CEO released after 'Budgie Nine' saga

Cathy Adams
6th Oct 2016
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, photo, Australian men celebrate in Budgy Smuggler-brand swimsuits decorated with the Malaysian flag at the conclusion of the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, photo, Australian men celebrate in Budgy Smuggler-brand swimsuits decorated with the Malaysian flag at the conclusion of the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia. AP Photo

FORMER Richmond Valley Chief Executive Officer John Walker is the father of a liberal party staffer who was arrested in Malaysia after stripping down to skimpy briefs and drinking beer from a shoe at the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Jack Walker leaves the Sepang Magistrate in Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Nine Australian friends who spent four nights in Malaysian police detention appeared in a court for the first time on Thursday after stripping down to their briefs and drinking beer from shoes at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, an official said.
Jack Walker leaves the Sepang Magistrate in Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Nine Australian friends who spent four nights in Malaysian police detention appeared in a court for the first time on Thursday after stripping down to their briefs and drinking beer from shoes at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, an official said. Joshua Paul

His son, Jack Walker, an adviser to Australian Defense Industry Minister Chris Pyne, and the rest of the 'Budgie Nine' have been set free today by a Malaysian court over their "moment of folly” at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Malaysia.

John Walker, father of Jack Walker, one of the nine Australian men arrested smiles as he take questions from journalists at the Sepang Magistrate in Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Nine Australian friends who spent four nights in Malaysian police detention appeared in a court for the first time on Thursday after stripping down to their briefs and drinking beer from shoes at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, an official said.
John Walker, father of Jack Walker, one of the nine Australian men arrested smiles as he take questions from journalists at the Sepang Magistrate in Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Nine Australian friends who spent four nights in Malaysian police detention appeared in a court for the first time on Thursday after stripping down to their briefs and drinking beer from shoes at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, an official said. Joshua Paul

News.com.au reported that his father John Walker addressed media outside the court.

"We are just relieved the boys are going home,” Mr Walker said.

"They're good boys.

"We understand they (were) charged for public nuisance (but) the judge has the discretion to discharge them and that's what he did.”

John Walker was the CEO of Richmond Valley Council for four years, and resigned from the position in November 2015 to move closer to his two sons and grandchildren in Western Australia.

Former Richmond Valley Council Executice Officer John Walker outside Richmond Valley Council chambers.
Former Richmond Valley Council Executice Officer John Walker outside Richmond Valley Council chambers. Cathy Adams

The Northern Star reported John Walker as saying at the time his two sons and two grandsons were keen for him to return to the family fold.

The men were detained on Sunday after they celebrated in front of crowds at the Sepang track when Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won the race.

Police said the men were being investigated for intentionally causing insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and public indecency.

Driver Daniel Ricciardo described the incident to media as "pretty harmless”.

"I respect the laws of Malaysia, but beyond that I don't think they deserve any further punishment,” Ricciardo told Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"In Australia, it's a bit different, but I'm very sure they didn't intend to offend anyone,” he added.

