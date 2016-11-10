'Something special' at Northern Rivers' newest bakery

NOW OPEN: Bruns Bakery owners Sean Crilley and Kurt Hogan are thrilled to open the newly renovated Brunsiwck Bakery.

Brunswick Bakery opening: Brunswick Heads will get to experience ‘theatre kitchen’ on Saturday when the Bruns Bakery opens fully refurnished and ready for business.

BRUSNWICK Heads will get to experience 'theatre kitchen' when the Bruns Bakery reopens today, fully refurnished and ready for business.

Suffolk Park bakery owner Sean Crilley, in partnership with former Suffolk Park Bakery employee Kurt Hogan, saved the old bakery on Fingal St when it was put on the market 10 weeks ago.

The now co-owners snapped up the building and went straight to work.

Renovations have resulted in a rustic, slightly industrial element. The veneer has been stripped to expose the brickwork, wooden beams and a new roof, enhancing the 1950s origin of the building.

There has also been a focus on viewing areas where the public can see their food being prepared while enjoying a coffee - hence the term 'work theatre' or 'theatre kitchen', as well as new floors, and new equipment like gas ovens to save on electricity.

Mr Crilley said it was about giving customers confidence in the freshness of their food, instead of hiding it behind a wall.

He said all the pastry will be made from scratch in-house, with low food mileage on the coffee, meat and other items.

"We decided to go for something special,” he said.

The bakery will serve vegan/gluten-free produce as well as traditional pies, tarts and lamingtons.

Mr Crilley said they would stock 11 varieties of sourdoughs, mega grains and block loaves, Italian pastries, gluten free cakes and 21 varieties of pies.

While most food is prepared fresh in one of the two kitchens, there is one dish made to order - they will have a bacon and egg roll which comes with a thick shake for $10.

An old-school soft serve machine will be able to provide $2.50 ice-cream just in time for the holidays.