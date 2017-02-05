Social media warning after police shut down party

POLICE warned teens not to advertise parties on Facebook after they were forced to shut down an out-of-control gathering on Saturday.

About 7.30pm, a teenager placed an open invitation to friends on Facebook to her home in Bangalow.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police said the invitation enabled unwanted persons to attend the family home.

In absence of the teenager's parents, food was thrown throughout the house and property was stolen.

Police said they "strongly suggest that personal invitations be used when holding a party to reduce the chances of unwanted guests".

Also on Saturday, about 8.20pm, police were called to Golden Beach where a party was being held by youths.

As police arrived, party goers ran away, leaving behind a number of back packs.

The bags were searched and drugs were located.

Police said they were aware South Golden Beach is a popular location for young people.

"(We) encourage local residents to continue to notify police if they require police assistance."