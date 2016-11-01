Social media key to finding owner of stolen WW2 artefact

When police uncovered some stolen goods earlier this month in Nimbin, they have also found this World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service Book' in the name of Richard Slee from Broken Hill.

A LADY from Orange teamed up with the Richmond Local Area Command Police in a surprise partnership to return a stolen World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service' book to its rightful owner.

The WWII memorabilia, which belonged to Richard Slee of Broken Hill, was found in Nimbin earlier this month after police executed a search warrant in the area.

Police made numerous inquiries on the police database, Australian Army and the War Memorial, but couldn't locate the owner's family.

A call out for family members of Mr Slee was later published on the Richmond LAC and NSW Police Facebook pages, where the posts were shared more than 240 times reaching about 30,000 people.

One of those was Deidre Kinghorn, of Orange.

A newspaper clipping of Richard Slee, of Broken Hill. Mr Slee was the owner of a stolen World War Two Solider's Record Of Service book. The artifact was found after Richmond LAC conducted a search warrant on a Nimbin Property on October 7. Contributed

As a bit of history buff and a former Broken Hill local, Mrs Kinghorn took up the challenge to track down one of Mr Slee's distant family members.

After a reaching out to friends in Broken Hill and a doing a quick Ancestry.com search, the Orange history sleuth came across a doctor in Sydney by the name of Robert Marks.

Upon finding Mr Marks, Mrs Kinghorn messaged the Richmond LAC Facebook page yesterday.

Richmond LAC crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson chased up Mrs Kinghorn's message to the command.

Snr Const Henderson contacted Dr Marks yesterday and confirmed the service book belonged to him.

The service book will be sent to Balmain Police Station in the coming days for Dr Marks to collect.

Snr Constable Henderson said the command are very happy with the outcome and thanked Mrs Kinghorn for her help.

For Mrs Kinghorn, it was refreshing to work with the police on a positive case.

"It feels good to help the (police) and you can sort of trust them again and there are some good people out there," Mrs Kinghorn said.