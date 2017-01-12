35°
1.2m snake slithers out of toilet bowl

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 12th Jan 2017 12:08 PM
The Cordery family discovered this snake coming out of the toilet at their family home.
The Cordery family discovered this snake coming out of the toilet at their family home. Contributed

FINDING a snake slithering out of your toilet is something nightmares are made of - and yet it is entirely possible, as one Goonellabah family found out.

Barry Cordery had just finished his shower on Tuesday morning when he saw a 1.2m long snake emerging from the toilet bowl.

He immediately called out to his wife, Joyce, to come and see.

"I had a look and screamed rather loudly," Mrs Cordery said.

"It was quite scary because it came out through the pipes and out of the toilet.

"It caused a bit of excitement at the time."

They immediately called Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers to have it removed.

"They said it was a green tree snake," Mrs Cordery said.

"(The snake handler) said it probably followed a frog into the pipes."

Mrs Cordery said she saw snakes around their house from time-to-time, but had never seen one in the house before.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  goonellabah pipes snake toilet

IT WAS quite scary because it came out through the pipes and out of the toilet: Home owner.

