1.2m snake slithers out of toilet bowl

The Cordery family discovered this snake coming out of the toilet at their family home.

FINDING a snake slithering out of your toilet is something nightmares are made of - and yet it is entirely possible, as one Goonellabah family found out.

Barry Cordery had just finished his shower on Tuesday morning when he saw a 1.2m long snake emerging from the toilet bowl.

He immediately called out to his wife, Joyce, to come and see.

"I had a look and screamed rather loudly," Mrs Cordery said.

"It was quite scary because it came out through the pipes and out of the toilet.

"It caused a bit of excitement at the time."

They immediately called Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers to have it removed.

"They said it was a green tree snake," Mrs Cordery said.

"(The snake handler) said it probably followed a frog into the pipes."

Mrs Cordery said she saw snakes around their house from time-to-time, but had never seen one in the house before.