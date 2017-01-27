Slow down and keep our kids safe

MOTORISTS are reminded to slow down in school zones as NSW students start heading back to classrooms across the state from Monday.

Lismore MP Thomas George said: "School children are some of the most vulnerable people on the road and 40km/h school zones are an important way to keep them safe as they make their way to and from school.”

"Youngsters rely on us all to make responsible decisions on the road and the most important one we can make around schools is to slow down and take some extra care - it could prevent a terrible tragedy.

"We know a car that hits a pedestrian at 50km/h is twice as likely to kill someone as a vehicle travelling at 40km/h, and casualties in school zones have dropped by around 30 per cent since they were introduced.

"Every school across the state currently has access to a set of flashing lights as an extra warning to remind drivers to slow down, and we're rolling out another 400 flashing lights for schools with multiple busy entrances.

"In addition to 40km/h school zone speed limits, we also have tougher penalties that apply in school zones, we've painted dragon's teeth on roads to warn drivers and installed pedestrian crossings and fencing to stop young people from crossing where it isn't safe.

"We're also working with kids inside the classroom to help teach them important road safety skills through programs like Safety Town (www.safetytown.com.au), a fun, interactive website featuring age appropriate activities to get young ones interested and involved in road safety.”

Most school zones in NSW operate from 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm, but a small number operate at different times, including Caniaba Public School. School zones with different operating times have different coloured signage and operating hours clearly displayed.