Sleeping man run over by car at camping area

POLICE are investigating an incident where a man was reportedly run over by an unknown vehicle at a camping area at Toonumbar.

It is alleged a 25-year-old Kyogle man was asleep in a swag at the Toonumbar Dam Picnic Area when the car drove over him in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police say it is unclear how long he was lying injured but said he was found in pain at around 2am and taken to Kyogle Hospital.

Police say it is also unclear how the man was taken to Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

However, an Ambulance Media spokesperson said the man was transported from Kyogle to Lismore Base Hospital at 7.30am Sunday morning.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Kyogle Police Station, 6632 1444.