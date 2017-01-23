Skeletal horses found at Northern Rivers property

The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.

A LISMORE woman has been sentenced over the mistreatment of two horses, who were found emaciated and sick last year.

Leanne Maree Gore, 42, appeared in Casino Local Court last week and was convicted on three counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment and one count of failure to provide animals with food, in relation to two horses.

Gore was sentenced to a three-year good behaviour bond, and told to pay veterinary and transport costs to the RSPCA of $6,123.

The RSPCA issued a media statement following the verdict, saying officers attended a property at Tabulam on August 4 last year in relation to an animal welfare report about a horse.

"A number of horses were examined on the property, with two horses in very poor condition, with their ribs, hips and backbones clearly visible," the RSPCA said.

"As a result of their conditions, the inspector seized the horses and transported them to a veterinary clinic where they were stabled, fed and watered.

The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.

"On the following day ... the two horses were examined by a veterinarian and found to be underweight (the bay mare very underweight), both had loud heart murmurs (grade 4/5), unhealthy coats, some dental issues, with the bay mare having serious nose and eye discharge and a depressed demeanour."

The RSPCA said the bay mare had since made a full recovery and was adopted, while the buckskin mare could not be rehomed due to the "irreparable extent of severe dental disease".

RSPCA inspectors on the North Coast said they had seen a "very concerning spike" in cases of starved and neglected horses over the past 12 months.

NSW chief inspector David OShannessy said it was "completely unacceptable" for owners to not provide basic husbandry practicesw.

"The emaciated and sick condition these horses were found in is so easily avoided with simple feeding and the bare minimum of veterinary treatment," he said.