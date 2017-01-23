30°
News

Skeletal horses found at Northern Rivers property

23rd Jan 2017 1:49 PM
The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.
The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LISMORE woman has been sentenced over the mistreatment of two horses, who were found emaciated and sick last year.

Leanne Maree Gore, 42, appeared in Casino Local Court last week and was convicted on three counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment and one count of failure to provide animals with food, in relation to two horses.

Gore was sentenced to a three-year good behaviour bond, and told to pay veterinary and transport costs to the RSPCA of $6,123.

The RSPCA issued a media statement following the verdict, saying officers attended a property at Tabulam on August 4 last year in relation to an animal welfare report about a horse.

"A number of horses were examined on the property, with two horses in very poor condition, with their ribs, hips and backbones clearly visible," the RSPCA said.

"As a result of their conditions, the inspector seized the horses and transported them to a veterinary clinic where they were stabled, fed and watered.

The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.
The two horses were found in this state by veterinarians on August 5, 2016.

"On the following day ... the two horses were examined by a veterinarian and found to be underweight (the bay mare very underweight), both had loud heart murmurs (grade 4/5), unhealthy coats, some dental issues, with the bay mare having serious nose and eye discharge and a depressed demeanour."

The RSPCA said the bay mare had since made a full recovery and was adopted, while the buckskin mare could not be rehomed due to the "irreparable extent of severe dental disease".

RSPCA inspectors on the North Coast said they had seen a "very concerning spike" in cases of starved and neglected horses over the past 12 months.

NSW chief inspector David OShannessy said it was "completely unacceptable" for owners to not provide basic husbandry practicesw.

"The emaciated and sick condition these horses were found in is so easily avoided with simple feeding and the bare minimum of veterinary treatment," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  animal cruelty horse rspca

Skeletal horses found at Northern Rivers property

Skeletal horses found at Northern Rivers property

A LISMORE woman has been sentenced over the mistreatment of two horses, who were found emaciated and sick at her pony stud.

6 beach emergencies in 5 days on North Coast

Searches for a man who reportedly went missing while swimming off Cabarita Beach yesterday.

Surf lifesavers were under the pump

'Human life and safety must come before marine animals'

This letter writer believes shark nets are a good thing for the North Coast.

Shark nets "protect human life", revive Aussie lifestyle: OPINION

Missing swimmer could be a case of mistaken identity

Crews search after it was reported a swimmer was seen in distress off Cabarita Beach

Police say swimmer may have returned to shore before search began

Local Partners

Missing swimmer could be a case of mistaken identity

IT'S POSSIBLE a man who swam to shore a short time after reports of a swimmer in distress was the same person.

6 beach emergencies in 5 days on North Coast

Searches for a man who reportedly went missing while swimming off Cabarita Beach yesterday.

Surf lifesavers were under the pump

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

VISITING: The Bean Project will play the Nimbin Bush Theatre on January 28.

The band plays a blend of folk and jazz

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son Freddie's first birthday with a small party over the weekend.

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

Five local arts organisations funded by federal grants

LOCALLY MADE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall during their 2016 season, with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

In theatre, literature, music and visual arts

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

VISITING: The Bean Project will play the Nimbin Bush Theatre on January 28.

The band plays a blend of folk and jazz

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!