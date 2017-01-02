34°
Skateboarder, Mt Lindesay man assisted by helicopter

2nd Jan 2017 11:58 AM
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service conducts training exercises with their fleet just outside of Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service conducts training exercises with their fleet just outside of Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

NEW Year events kept the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter busy.

The rescue service was tasked by NSW Ambulance Service to assist Queensland Ambulance Service with the treatment and transport of a 35-year-old male suffering a serious medical condition in the Mt Lindesay area.

The male patient was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Shortly after returning from the previous mission the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance Service to assist with the treatment and recovery of a 17-year-old skateboard rider who had suffered serious head injuries in the Red Rock area north of Coffs Harbour.

The young skateboarder was stabilised on the scene by the helicopter doctor and paramedic and transported through to GCUH in a serious condition.

Topics:  mt lindesay new year skateboard westpac life saver rescue helicopter

