Skate winners show confidence and style

The good weather finally broke through for the Suffolk Skate Competition.

Byron Youth Service along with Byron Skate School have been running these popular youth events for years.

Organisers said the skate comps prove this is a legitimate sport, which young people take seriously.

Winners include:

Girls

1 Haylie Powell (Sunshine Coast)

2 Lola Neak (Byron Bay)

3 Madeline McPherson (Cabarita)

Under 8s

1 Oscar Southerden (Mullum)

2 Sumanyn McPherson (Mullum)

3 Rex Savage

Under 12s

1 Josh Goddward (Lennox)

2 Ash Wilcomen (Byron)

3 Mikey Thomas (Byron)

Under 16s

1 Stanton Beale (Byron)

2 Bailey Ryan (Byron)

3 Darcy Woods

Opens

1 Joey Cormak

2 Isaac Roxburgh

3 Brad Smith

Organisers said the competition showed the regular young skaters' commitment had paid off with an improvement of their tricks, style and confidence.

They said this was due in part to the encouragement of supportive parents, who introduced them to skating at a young age because of their personal love of skating.