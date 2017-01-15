28°
Sisters dance onto the world stage

Marc Stapelberg
15th Jan 2017
Lily Folpp, 17, is loving her time at the prestigious dance school Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne.
Lily Folpp, 17, is loving her time at the prestigious dance school Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne. Marc Stapelberg

GEORGIA FOLPP is well aware of the talented professional dancers worldwide but she only aspires to be like one of them - her sister.

The 14-year-old Goonellabah dancer has been picked from 400 applicants for a four-year scholarship at the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne and will travel down to her new life later this month.

It was the VCASS biggest audition call back in its history and highlights her incredible achievement.

"I really wanted to go there and I was so jealous,” Georgia said of her sister Lily's admission to the school.

"It is really fun to get out on stage and express your feelings through dance.”

Lily, 17, received a scholarship to the school in 2016 and has gone on to some impressive achievements in the short time she has been in Melbourne.

She received her Royal Academy of Dance Solo Seal, which is an advanced section of her syllabus and an achievement only a handful of dancers receive worldwide each year.

In addition to her Year 11 subjects, Lily has also completed two Year 12 subjects and her TAFE qualifications.

She was also awarded the choreographic award at the end-of-year production, in which she used 11m of fabric in the performance she choreographed.

On top of all this she was awarded one of the lead roles in a piece by leading Australian choreographer Tim Harbour that was performed at the Coopers Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne.

Lily said that culture and networks in Melbourne, including the large number of professional ballet productions in the city, had made her more passionate about dance and ballet in particular.

She said her training regime was gruelling, starting with gym and stretching exercises at 7am before dance training, then school studies from 12.30pm to 3.30pm followed by yet more dance training.

The cold in Melbourne, Lily said, did come as a shock and often dancers wore their winter woollies while warming up.

When in her Lismore, Lily spent 26 to 28 hours a week practising with dance teacher Karen Ireland.

