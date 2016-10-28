Singer to help Nepal's plight at Mullum event

Toni Childs will perform at the Rebuild Nepal Concert at Crystal Castle.

A CHARITY concert in aid of Nepal will be held at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall this Saturday.

The Rebuild Nepal Concert boasts a fantastic line-up including Toni Childs, Sacred Earth, world famous artist Dave Stringer and beat boxer extraordinaire Tom Thum.

In partnership with local NGOs and grassroots organisations, Rebuild Nepal has been working for a year to bring essential medical, food and shelter to communities and villages affected by the disaster.

The focus for funds raised this year will include school rebuilding, as well as support for a damaged Buddhist nunnery, high in the remote Everest region, along with assistance for Friends of the Himalayan Children, and more.

The event takes place on October 29, 3-9pm, with tickets from $65.30. Visit oztix.com.au to buy tickets to this alcohol-free event.

For more information about the charity, visit rebuildnepal.com.au.