Silver jubilee is set to strike gold note with audience

Marc Stapelberg
| 11th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
MUSICAL PERFECTION: Suzanne Roberts, Michael McCabe, Rex Carter and Julias Hofstetter will perform on Saturday.
MUSICAL PERFECTION: Suzanne Roberts, Michael McCabe, Rex Carter and Julias Hofstetter will perform on Saturday. Marc Stapelberg

NINETY performers will be flanked by imagery and sound in Lismore this Saturday as the Conservatorium quadrangle is turned into a wonderland.

Guest Conductor Richard Gill, will work in conjunction with composer Mark Bromley, and visual artist Kellie O'Dempsey as a full scale orchestral performance is delivered with multi-artform projections gracing the Library and Conservatorium Grounds Courtyard.

Food will be available on site at 6pm from Earth Oven Pizza, Black Sombrero and the Coffee Cart with the free performance set to start at 8pm.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium director Anita Bellman said there was a wonderful array of music available.

"We are all pretty excited,” she said.

"It has been a good two years in the planning and its the biggest event we have ever put on.

"It has extended everybody - it has extended the teaching staff and the students.

"There is a quiet a buzz here at the moment, everyone is pitching in and it has been beautiful to see the staff members coming together to support Mark and supporting his music.

"Nothing like this has ever been done on this site.”

There will be an orchestra, a choir, a children's ensemble, featured artists like Shelly Brown and Tom Avery, and an electronic piece by composer Andy Downer.

There will also be a family day from 1pm-6pm with food stalls, book sales, tours and children's music classes.

The event is running in conjunction with RealArtWork' s'The Buildings(S) Still Lives' evening on the Friday which will see stories performed and projected in the courtyard.

Images and video will all be mapped onto the buildings with live performance being performed in the centre and the audience based in the car park.

'The Building Still Lives' creative producer Sunita Bala said that even though the performance was site specific and based in Lismore, they had story tellers from all over Australia and anticipated people flying in to be part of the audience.

"'The Building Still lives' is a creative investigation into the narratives the buildings hold,” Ms Bala said.

