Shuttle bus donated to help injured schoolies

GO SEA Kayak Byron Bay has made a bus available to the Byron Schoolies Safety Response team from 6pm -6am every single night of the schoolies period.

Byron Schoolies Safety Response coordinator Nicqui Yazdi said that as a result of the hospital moving from the centre to nearly 6km out of town it was vital to organise some sort of shuttle for the evening.

"They have no idea how much the taxis cost here,” Ms Yazdi said.

""We don't want to see young people walking along Ewingsdale Road or using shopping trolleys,” she said.

"You also have to cross over the road at a number of places.

"That is a problem.”

Ms Yazdi said the generous donation of the serviced bus by Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay would be used for injuries like minor breaks or stitches where a visit to the Emergency Department was needed.

She said the bus would be manned by Byron Schoolies Safety Response drivers and assisted by the Red Frogs.

There is a day time bus service that stops at the hospital and notices will be put up around the hub for schoolies.

Ms Yazdi said they were desperately seeking volunteers for this year and would need extra volunteers to assist with the bus.

She said volunteers wanting to take advantage of the free first aid training offer needed to get their registration in as soon as possible.

Register at hubvolunteers@yahoo.com.au.