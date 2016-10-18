26°
News

Shows are now ready to take on the digitally challenged

18th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Sideshow Alley at the North Coast National. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Sideshow Alley at the North Coast National. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN I was a wee little nipper going to the show was one of the biggest things on my social calendar.

I would save all of my pocket money up for the entire year to spend on rides and showbags at the show.

I'd get dropped off when the gates opened in the morning and stay there all days with my friends.

Mind you, with only two channels on television at the time there wasn't much competition for kids' attention.

But with the advent of electronic entertainment (YouTube, Netflix etc) I suspect shows are going to continue to struggle to draw a decent crowd.

However, from everything I have read about the North Coast National's program, this show is changing with the times.

Not only has it got big ticket items such as the Monster Trucks and a rodeo, it has gourmet food and a musical line-up that wouldn't look out of place in any big city on a Saturday night.

I think everyone my age and older would have very fond memories of growing up with the show coming to town.

It's the current generation of parents and kids we need to interest.

There's a lot to like about the shows it is outdoors, it is unscripted and it is a lot of fun.

As Countdown host Molly Meldrum used to say 'do yourself a favour....'

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  david kirkpatrick lismore show north coast national opinion whatson

Sheep strangled and killed at Casino High School

Sheep strangled and killed at Casino High School

SOMETIME over the last weekend Casino High School was broken into.

Knife-wielding thief hides under mum's bed

HOME INVASION: Single mum Lucinda Sutherland with younger son Jhakai Williams, 9 in the room where an intruder was found under her bed.

Intruder chased from house with beach umbrella

Report rural crime and help support our farmers

Making the community more aware of rural crime in the Richmond Valley area.

Supporting our farmers also means reporting rural crime

Bill's Team desperate for more volunteers

Bill's mother Lindy has cared for Bill with assistance for 25 years.

Local volunteer organisation puts call out to the community

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Shows are now ready to take on the digitally challenged

Sideshow Alley at the North Coast National. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

The show was the biggest thing on my social calendar

Author Peter FitzSimons set to visit Tweed Library

SPECIAL GUEST: Author, journalist and former Test rugby union player Peter FitzSimons will speak at the Tweed Library in November.

Author Peter Fitzsimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads

Xavier Rudd, Cat Empire announce joint tour

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015.

Two of Australia's most outstanding live acts to tour together

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce local gigs

In Hearts Wake announce Sunshine Coast, Coffs Harbour and Byron Byron dates.

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Bill's Team desperate for more volunteers

Bill's mother Lindy has cared for Bill with assistance for 25 years.

Local volunteer organisation puts call out to the community

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Author Peter FitzSimons set to visit Tweed Library

SPECIAL GUEST: Author, journalist and former Test rugby union player Peter FitzSimons will speak at the Tweed Library in November.

Author Peter Fitzsimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Thursday 20th October 12.00 - 12.30pm Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - ... $549,000 to...

Open: Thursday 20th October 12.00 - 12.30pm Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday 22nd October 3.00 - 3.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

Friday 10.00 - 10.30am One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest