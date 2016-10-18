Shows are now ready to take on the digitally challenged

WHEN I was a wee little nipper going to the show was one of the biggest things on my social calendar.

I would save all of my pocket money up for the entire year to spend on rides and showbags at the show.

I'd get dropped off when the gates opened in the morning and stay there all days with my friends.

Mind you, with only two channels on television at the time there wasn't much competition for kids' attention.

But with the advent of electronic entertainment (YouTube, Netflix etc) I suspect shows are going to continue to struggle to draw a decent crowd.

However, from everything I have read about the North Coast National's program, this show is changing with the times.

Not only has it got big ticket items such as the Monster Trucks and a rodeo, it has gourmet food and a musical line-up that wouldn't look out of place in any big city on a Saturday night.

I think everyone my age and older would have very fond memories of growing up with the show coming to town.

It's the current generation of parents and kids we need to interest.

There's a lot to like about the shows it is outdoors, it is unscripted and it is a lot of fun.

As Countdown host Molly Meldrum used to say 'do yourself a favour....'