Showing off with an expired licence

IT'S best to not draw attention to yourself if you are driving with an expired licence.

One Coraki man learnt the hard way when he was asked to 'move on' from the carpark in order to prevent a breach of the peace.

Police will allege that they were called to the domestic incident on New Years Eve in the carpark of McDonalds, Lismore.

The 30-year-old man then rode a motorbike out of the carpark at a high speed.

This piqued the interest of police who then carried out a check on his licence; it had expired nine months earlier.

He has been issued a future court attendance notice for "Drive Unlicenced 2nd+ Offence" and will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.