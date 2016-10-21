Shower the homeless people for free

HOMELESS HELP: Tony Zammit is crowdfunding for a dignity trailer for mobile showers for homeless people. RIGHT: Design of trailer.

TONY ZAMMIT knows what it is like to be homeless.

Seventeen years ago he was forced to sleep in his truck for two months.

"I split up with my wife and couldn't afford to move into a house," Tony said.

During that time he met and helped homeless kids.

The experience stayed with him.

"It was 17 years ago but it doesn't feel that long ago," he said.

He regularly stands on the corner of Summerland Way and Stratheden St in Kyogle and says g'day to homeless people using the public toilets and wash basins.

"I don't judge them," he said.

He knows how important dignity is to someone homeless and having a shower and clean clothes can make a world of difference.

He has set up a Go Fund Me crowd funder site to raise $15,000 for a dignity bus or trailer.

The facility will have two showers and an on-board 1000 litre water tank, heated by a gas hot water system.

Plans for a dignity bus for the homeless. Susanna Freymark

"People can put their clothes in a mesh bag and we can wash several people's clothes at once," Tony said.

These dignity buses are common in the United States and are called Shower The People.

Tony wants to see one in Kyogle and he plans to park it outside the church, the park, any where homeless people can access the facility.

But he needs the money to build a trailer or if someone donates a big enough truck he can convert it into a dignity bus, he said.

Go to www.gofundme.

com/2d6c4j38 to donate and make life a little easier for the homeless.