Should cats be kept inside, even during the day?

A GOONELLABAH woman says she is increasingly frustrated by two cats chasing and killing wildlife in her neighbourhood.

She lives in Kookaburra Tce, and said she enjoyed the location for nearby patches of replanted rainforest.

But the woman, who did not want to be named, said she's had enough of two cats terrorising the local wildlife, particularly lizards and birds.

"I was watching the tennis the other day when I heard this almighty thump on the back screen door,” she said.

"I went to have a look, and there was this huge water dragon clinging to the screen.

"That's when I noticed the cat.

"It had obviously been chasing the water dragon and this was the only way the water dragon could escape - by jumping up onto my door.”

It's not the first time the resident has seen cats chasing native animals. She's worried about the fate of a resident blue-tongue lizard, as well as bush turkeys and wrens.

And despite her best efforts to track down the owners of the cats, no-one has taken responsibility for them.

"These cats should be kept inside,” the Kookaburra Tce resident said.

"Who knows how many native animals they're hunting down?

"It's nice living in this area because of the rainforest areas and the trees, but these cats are just causing all sorts of problems.”