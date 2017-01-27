Shop closes early on Aus Day due to 'public behaviour'

The sign posted on the doors of Muzza's Milk Bar, Evans Head.

A LOCAL ice cream shop was forced to close their store on Australia Day due to public behaviour, they claim.

Muzza's Milk Bar at Evans Head posted the announcement on their Facebook page at 7pm:

"Unfortunately we have had to shut the shop early tonight due to public behaviour. Sorry!"

While it is not clear what kind of public behaviour caused the staff to shut up shop, customers posted supportive messages below the announcement.

"Oh boo! Some people spoil all the fun! Party poopers. Hope you're all ok!" Kim Anderson said.

"That's awful!! Hope all is ok," Dee Hudson said.

"Congrats on taking a stand," Craig Soward said.