Shining a light on poor pay made to 'sun farmers'

Owners of solar panels are primary producers of energy from the sun and should be paid a reasonable price, according to Solar Citizens.

THEY call solar panel owners in Australia 'sun farmers' and believe that as primary producers a much fairer price should be paid to them for energy flowing into the grid.

The organisation Solar Citizens are aiming to undo 'the rampant profiteering of big power companies' against sun farmers, which includes 1.5m Australians with solar panels on their roofs.

They will discuss their new 'Fair Price for Solar' campaign in Lismore tomorrow, a campaign to get fairer pricing for solar panel owners who put energy back into the grid.

Farming the sun

"Solar owners are actually farming the sun, and like farmers across the country, they are primary producers who just want a fair go, and a fair price for their product,” National Director, Solar Citizens Claire O'Rourke said.

The campaign will be outlined and discussed at a 100% Renewable Roadshow event at the Lismore City Hall tomorrow evening.

The State seat of Lismore has 36% of residents living under a solar roof, and ranks number two in NSW for solar penetration with 20,074 solar voters in the electorate.

Obscene profits

"Just like the farming community, solar owners are up against hugely powerful companies and corporations who are trying to make obscene profits from the produce they supply,” Ms O'Rourke said.

"Solar owners only want a fair go for the contribution they make to powering Australia and taking pressure off the grid.”

The campaign will focus on New South Wales where there is no minimum price for solar electricity fed back to the grid.

On average the state's solar owners receive around 5-6c per unit for rooftop solar electricity sold back to the grid, less than a quarter of the cost of electricity the retailer charges for electricity accessed from the grid.

"This new campaign is determined to see them get a fair price for solar that recognises the true value sun power delivers to the community,” Ms O'Rourke said.

Event details

IT is the 100% Renewable Roadshow Fair Price for Solar Campaign unveiling in Lismore and will be held tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 29, 6.30pm at Lismore City Hall.