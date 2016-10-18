Sheep strangled and killed at Casino High School

SOMETIME over the last weekend Casino High School was broken into.

Between 4pm on Friday, October 14 and 8am, Monday, October 17 a number of items were moved around but not stolen, however, most worryingly a sheep that belongs to the school was strangled.

Police are investigating this matter and are seeking community assistance in locating the people responsible for breaking into the school and killing the sheep.

If you have any information please call Casino Police on 6629 8589 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E62246944