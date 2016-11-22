She really gives this woman bugging her, a spray

We thought only bugs and flies got sprayed.

IF YOU don't have mace handy when in an argument, there's always fly spray.

This must have been the thinking of a 38-year-old woman who will face court in December after allegedly spraying fly spray on another woman's face.

Ballina police will allege that the victim was at her home on October 27 when she was approached by the accused.

An argument started and the accused woman sprayed the victim's face with fly spray.

The victim has not suffered any permanent injuries.

The accused woman was arrested for an unrelated matter at Ballina on Monday.

She has been charged with assault for the fly spray incident and assault occasioning actual bodily harm from an incident at Ballina on November 14.