33°
News

Shark alert: two beaches evacuated in 24-hours

Alina Rylko
| 13th Nov 2016 9:46 AM Updated: 10:14 AM
Bull shark at Casuarina on Saturday.
Bull shark at Casuarina on Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO north coast beaches have been evacuated in the last 24-hours due to shark sightings, with swimmers told to get out of the waters at Casuarina and Cosy Corner beaches.

At 9.36am Saturday, two people were evacuated at Casuarina Beach, where a 2.5 metres bull shark was spotted by a Department of Primary Industries helicopter.

Sunday, about 8.20am, two 2.8 metres bull sharks were seen at Cosy Corner - an patrolled beach near Byron Bay lighthouse - with several swimmers evacuated out of the water.

Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend.
Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend. Contributed

A DPI spokeswoman said the two evacuations were "not unusual" given the recent increase in aerial surveillance being conducted in the area.

Bull sharks are also on the move from northern Queensland to NSW, with the warming of the waters.

"NSWDPI conducts regular aerial surveillance on the Far North Coast every weekend and during the school holidays, weather permitting," a DPI spokeswoman said.　　

"More shark sightings are being reported because of increased aerial surveillance by NSWDPI along the NSW coast.

"It is not unusual to spot a vast range of different species of sharks at any time of the year.　　

 

Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend.
Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend. Contributed

"When a shark is seen that may pose a potential danger to beachgoers, the helicopter sounds its​ horn and uses a loud speaker to warn people from the water.　　

"SurfComm (SLS surf communications) are also alerted to inform the local surf club and assist in managing the situation."

Also on Saturday, about 9.30am, five unidentified sharks between 2 and 2.5 metres in size were spotted between Lennox Head surf Life Saving Club and Lake Ainsworth.

One-armed surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out on shark nets

Dorsal Shark Reports founder Allan Bennetto said reports of tagged and untagged sharks along the North Coast have increased over the last week.

"The DPI have increased their surveillance, so naturally when you have more aerial reports from a helicopter and more community response, you'll see more reports of sightings," Mr Bennetto said.

 

Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend.
Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend. Contributed

"Yesterday we had quite a few reports from aerial surveillance, we haven't seen reports like that for a few days before that.

"I think it might be just the perfect storm of new surveillance services coming through with increasing shark numbers."

A NSW Surf Life Saving spokesperson said several beaches along the North Coast, including Byron Bay, were closed on Saturday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

On Sunday all beaches are open with good weather expected.

 

Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend.
Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend. Contributed

FUN FACT:

Warming of the waters creates plankton blooms which may cause the water visibility to decrease as the water turns green.

Bull sharks enter rivers and will regularly patrol turbid waters after heavy rains to catch fish washed down into the sea.

This is why the NSW DPI SharkSmart app checks the colour of the water as part of its risk calculator.

 

Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend.
Two beaches have been evacuated following increased shark sightings along the North Coast this weekend. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach evactuated byron bay casuarina department of primary industries shark sighting

Shark alert: two beaches evacuated in 24-hours

Shark alert: two beaches evacuated in 24-hours

TWO north coast beaches have been evacuated in the last 24-hours due to shark sightings, with swimmers told to get out of the water at Casuarina and Cosy Corner

PHOTOS: Ballina Prawn Festival a giant hit

The prawn mascot was a favourite with kids at the Ballina Prawn Festival.

BALLINA Prawn Festival was a hit for locals and visitors alike.

PHOTOS: Old-school goodbye to Ballina High

1989 alumni Justin Stockham with 1984 graduates Joanne Spencer and Denise Ruysch pictured in the geography room at Ballina High School.

Over 1,000 alumni from as far back as the 40s farewell high school.

Rivers students glam up and put on a show

DANCE STARS: Performances during the Rivers Secondary College dance matinee this week.

Primary and senior students put on their best for the Dance Showcase

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh produce and comment on the US election result

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

PINK has "surprised" her fans on social media with the news she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!